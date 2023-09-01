Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.43.

BFH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $37.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.96. Bread Financial has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 20.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.37%.

In other Bread Financial news, Director Roger H. Ballou purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.78 per share, with a total value of $100,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,698.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Bread Financial by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Bread Financial by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Bread Financial by 255.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bread Financial by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Bread Financial by 56.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

