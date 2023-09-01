BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on BRF from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BRF in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded BRF from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.20.

BRFS opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. BRF has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in BRF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 64.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in BRF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 511,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in BRF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 332,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in BRF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 300,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

