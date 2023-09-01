Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BNL stock opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40.

Institutional Trading of Broadstone Net Lease

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 383.3% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 362.5% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 22.7% in the first quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 23,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $792,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of June 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 801 individual net leased commercial properties with 794 properties located in 44 U.S.

