Brokerages Set BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Price Target at $1,142.00

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $475.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAESY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 1,090 ($13.74) to GBX 1,140 ($14.37) in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.61) to GBX 1,050 ($13.24) in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,020 ($12.86) to GBX 1,250 ($15.76) in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,100 ($13.87) to GBX 1,120 ($14.12) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BAE Systems Price Performance
OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $51.77 on Friday. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $33.64 and a 52 week high of $53.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
About BAE Systems
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
