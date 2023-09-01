Brokerages Set BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Price Target at $1,142.00

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $475.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAESY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 1,090 ($13.74) to GBX 1,140 ($14.37) in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.61) to GBX 1,050 ($13.24) in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,020 ($12.86) to GBX 1,250 ($15.76) in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,100 ($13.87) to GBX 1,120 ($14.12) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at $2,065,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in BAE Systems by 96.1% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 227,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after acquiring an additional 111,419 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in BAE Systems by 37.1% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 71,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 19,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BAE Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $51.77 on Friday. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $33.64 and a 52 week high of $53.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

