Brokerages Set HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target at $502.67

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $502.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

HubSpot stock opened at $546.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of -132.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $525.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.02. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $581.40.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $529.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.45 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total transaction of $5,605,538.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,974,270.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 782 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.62, for a total value of $406,342.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,913,916.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total transaction of $5,605,538.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,974,270.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,248 shares of company stock worth $32,237,871 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in HubSpot by 60.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in HubSpot by 630.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

