Brokerages Set TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) PT at C$160.50

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$160.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFII shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$180.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$171.00 to C$192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$121.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.00, for a total transaction of C$3,560,000.00. 11.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TFII stock opened at C$184.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.21. TFI International has a 1 year low of C$117.42 and a 1 year high of C$185.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$164.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$157.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

