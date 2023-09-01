Brokerages Set Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) PT at $112.19

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.19.

Several research firms have commented on WIX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wix.com from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Wix.com from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Wix.com from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. 58.com reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

WIX opened at $98.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.93. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $59.79 and a 12-month high of $102.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Wix.com in the second quarter valued at $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Wix.com in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wix.com in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

