Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brown & Brown from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.70.

NYSE BRO opened at $74.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.90. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $74.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.83%.

In related news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,323 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $141,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 401.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,222,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,719 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

