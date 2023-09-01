Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Cut to $181.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BURL. Citigroup dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $234.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $213.79.

Shares of BURL opened at $162.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.43 and its 200 day moving average is $180.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Natixis bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

