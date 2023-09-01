California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) versus Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Financial Contrast

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) and Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares California BanCorp and Orrstown Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California BanCorp $89.65 million 1.75 $21.11 million $2.86 6.55 Orrstown Financial Services $135.61 million 1.69 $22.04 million $3.24 6.67

Orrstown Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than California BanCorp. California BanCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orrstown Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

California BanCorp has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orrstown Financial Services has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

52.9% of California BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of California BanCorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares California BanCorp and Orrstown Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California BanCorp 22.50% 13.78% 1.18% Orrstown Financial Services 21.81% 15.69% 1.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for California BanCorp and Orrstown Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California BanCorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 Orrstown Financial Services 0 1 1 0 2.50

California BanCorp currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.48%. Orrstown Financial Services has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.37%. Given California BanCorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe California BanCorp is more favorable than Orrstown Financial Services.

Summary

California BanCorp beats Orrstown Financial Services on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies. In addition, it provides foreign exchange, treasury and cash management, and online and mobile banking services. California BanCorp was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans. In addition, the company provides renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, guardian, managing agent, custodian, and investment advisor, as well as other fiduciary services under the Orrstown Financial Advisors name; and retail brokerage services through a third-party broker/dealer arrangement. Further, it offers investment advisory, insurance, and brokerage services. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.

