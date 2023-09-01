Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives $128.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.25.

CPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $124.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CPT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPT opened at $107.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $97.74 and a 12-month high of $136.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 208.33%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.