Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.09.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,571,960.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,710. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $102.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.68.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

