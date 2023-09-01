Capital One Financial Downgrades Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) to Equal Weight

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OTLK. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLK opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTLK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 174.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 209.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15,928 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 60.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

