Capital One Financial Downgrades Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) to Equal Weight

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OTLK. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.83.
Outlook Therapeutics Stock Down 15.1 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTLK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 174.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 209.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15,928 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 60.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
About Outlook Therapeutics
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.
