Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.4% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.4% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.0% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $57.45 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Barclays increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus increased their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,223 shares of company stock valued at $16,401,775 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

