Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Bank of America

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CTLT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Catalent from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Catalent from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Catalent from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.42.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $49.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 227.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.66. Catalent has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $99.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 2,071 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $92,242.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Catalent news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $36,479.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,678.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 2,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $92,242.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,442 shares of company stock worth $247,577. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at $48,000.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

