Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CTLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Catalent from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.42.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $49.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.23. Catalent has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $99.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.66.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 0.93%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $69,988.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,057,940.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $69,988.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,940.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $36,479.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,678.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,442 shares of company stock worth $247,577 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 98,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Catalent by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Catalent by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Catalent by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,685,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,858,000 after buying an additional 445,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 16.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

