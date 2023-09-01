CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) vs. Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Financial Analysis

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) and Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CBIZ and Resources Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ 7.67% 15.52% 5.96% Resources Connection 7.01% 14.84% 11.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.1% of CBIZ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Resources Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of CBIZ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Resources Connection shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBIZ 0 0 0 0 N/A Resources Connection 1 2 0 0 1.67

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CBIZ and Resources Connection, as provided by MarketBeat.

Resources Connection has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.38%. Given Resources Connection’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Resources Connection is more favorable than CBIZ.

Risk and Volatility

CBIZ has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resources Connection has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CBIZ and Resources Connection’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ $1.51 billion 1.85 $105.35 million $2.27 24.72 Resources Connection $775.64 million 0.67 $54.36 million $1.60 9.69

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than Resources Connection. Resources Connection is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBIZ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CBIZ beats Resources Connection on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides employee benefits consulting, payroll/human capital management, property and casualty insurance, and retirement and investment services. The National Practices segment offers information technology managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc. provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance. It provides transformations services comprising finance transformation, digital transformation, supply chain management, cloud migration, and data design and analytics. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

