CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CEMIG Stock Performance

CIG opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.77. CEMIG has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMIG

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Free Report) by 124.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,520,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,395,247 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned about 0.11% of CEMIG worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

