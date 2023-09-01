Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Receives $86.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.94.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNC. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Centene by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 47,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Centene by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Centene by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 617,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,623,000 after purchasing an additional 260,900 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,470,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after buying an additional 32,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $61.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.68. Centene has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $93.58.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Centene will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

