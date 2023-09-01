Cerity Partners LLC Buys 257 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CHD opened at $96.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $100.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.48.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 60.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,923,934.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,348 shares of company stock worth $24,793,650 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.