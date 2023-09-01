ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Holdings Decreased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 67.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,380 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth about $38,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in ChargePoint by 30.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the third quarter worth about $43,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in ChargePoint by 50.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ChargePoint by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Stock Down 2.3 %

CHPT opened at $7.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

CHPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. B. Riley lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,658,586.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 5,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $44,309.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,537 shares in the company, valued at $670,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $71,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,658,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 816,111 shares of company stock worth $7,091,477. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

