ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) PT Lowered to $13.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

ChargePoint Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.37. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.98.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $71,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,658,586.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,658,586.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 5,518 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $44,309.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,537 shares in the company, valued at $670,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 816,111 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,477 over the last ninety days. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

