Chubb’s (CB) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $245.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $242.79.

Chubb Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CB opened at $200.87 on Tuesday. Chubb has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.63 and its 200-day moving average is $197.93.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,275. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

