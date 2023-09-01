CIBC Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to $93.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target increased by CIBC from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperformer rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.50.

CNQ stock opened at $64.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $65.03. The stock has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.46.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.6744 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 53.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,739,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,409,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684,896 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,926,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,009,030,000 after acquiring an additional 182,756 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,431,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $979,927,000 after acquiring an additional 533,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,233,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $953,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618,176 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

