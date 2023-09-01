CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 2,284 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.19% of Oshkosh worth $9,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OSK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,179,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,329,000 after buying an additional 44,117 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,938,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,312,000 after acquiring an additional 721,154 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,281,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,551,000 after purchasing an additional 403,703 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,957,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,809,000 after buying an additional 219,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,151,000 after buying an additional 56,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.07.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $103.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.50. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.41. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $106.66.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,919.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oshkosh news, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $832,613.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $1,092,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,919.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

