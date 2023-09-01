CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 2,584 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.18% of Regal Rexnord worth $6,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 50.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,674,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,808,000 after buying an additional 1,140,696 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 10.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 230,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,396,000 after buying an additional 22,243 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 1.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 632,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,022,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 12.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,026,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RRX opened at $162.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $166.00.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.12. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $1,279,471.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,653.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RRX shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.40.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

