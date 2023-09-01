CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 3,571 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPG opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average of $36.32. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.45%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

