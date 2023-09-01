CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2,377.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,854 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $8,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ES. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ES. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $63.82 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $63.30 and a 1-year high of $92.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

