CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 706,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $9,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 5.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQNR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average of $29.32. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.08). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

