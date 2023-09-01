CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 557 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 3,337.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 115,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 112,041 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth about $209,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,981,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 41.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $41.73 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $219.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.12 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 34.29% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael P. Gregoire bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $149,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,553.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMAR. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SMAR

Smartsheet Profile

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.