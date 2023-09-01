CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 60,914 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 186.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,914 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.09% of BILL worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BILL by 144.8% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 20,270 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BILL by 88.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BILL by 14.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of BILL by 209.2% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 15,274 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BILL by 16.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,858,000 after purchasing an additional 33,375 shares during the period.

Get BILL alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $96,956.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,304.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $96,956.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,304.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total value of $3,742,228.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,707.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,896 shares of company stock valued at $7,741,936. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BILL shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on BILL from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on BILL from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BILL from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BILL

BILL Stock Performance

Shares of BILL stock opened at $115.23 on Friday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.30 and a one year high of $175.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.35 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

BILL Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.