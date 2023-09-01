CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,508 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after buying an additional 510,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after buying an additional 112,553 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Enbridge by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Enbridge by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $35.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.96 and a 52-week high of $44.10.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 187.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enbridge

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.