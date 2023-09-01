CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,120 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1,153.8% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 54.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 191.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $520,533.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,803,804.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $520,533.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,803,804.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,473,025.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,434 shares of company stock worth $2,053,930. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $121.26 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -367.45, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.86.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPLK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.79.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Featured Stories

