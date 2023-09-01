CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $5.33 Million Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Essex Property Trust worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 164,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,373,000 after purchasing an additional 23,890 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 11.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ESS opened at $238.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.53 and a 200 day moving average of $225.50. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.03 and a 12 month high of $280.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.45.

Read Our Latest Report on ESS

About Essex Property Trust

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.