CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $5.39 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 279,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 62.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in AT&T by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after buying an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in AT&T by 5.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in AT&T by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.4 %

AT&T stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

