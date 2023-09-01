CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $5.97 Million Stock Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $5,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Trading Down 0.1 %

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $49.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.25 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $585.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RYAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lisa Jo Paschal-Alcorn sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $99,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lisa Jo Paschal-Alcorn sold 2,202 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $99,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $1,147,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 603,132 shares of company stock valued at $26,746,975 in the last 90 days. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryan Specialty Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

