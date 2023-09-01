CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $6.42 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38,777 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $6,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco by 18.8% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after buying an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 58.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,174,000 after buying an additional 9,345,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,204,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,323,000 after buying an additional 319,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,041,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,659,000 after buying an additional 480,760 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.45.

Invesco Stock Performance

NYSE IVZ opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average is $16.45. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). Invesco had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

