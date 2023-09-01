CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $7.84 Million Holdings in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,430,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,419 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Altus Power worth $7,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altus Power by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Altus Power from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Altus Power from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Altus Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dustin Weber sold 225,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $1,228,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,960,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,703,106.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 177,000 shares of company stock worth $952,150 and sold 325,000 shares worth $1,806,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altus Power Trading Up 1.3 %

AMPS stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Altus Power, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 0.74.

About Altus Power

(Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.