CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $8.51 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,559,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,807,000 after purchasing an additional 278,328 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,989,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fastenal by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,249,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after acquiring an additional 41,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.04. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $59.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.07%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens lowered shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

