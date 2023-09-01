CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $9.50 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,553 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,024,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its position in shares of PayPal by 168.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 104.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.03.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $62.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.29 and a 1 year high of $99.30. The stock has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.