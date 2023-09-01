CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $9.64 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.05% of Ross Stores worth $9,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 656.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $2,381,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,366,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $2,381,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,366,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,199 shares of company stock worth $8,325,441 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ROST opened at $121.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $122.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

