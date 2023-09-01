CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $9.80 Million Stock Holdings in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.29% of Braze worth $9,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Braze by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,200,000 after purchasing an additional 880,451 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 27.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,219,000 after acquiring an additional 662,837 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 8.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,987,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,213,000 after acquiring an additional 148,796 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 54.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 847,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,700,000 after acquiring an additional 298,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 111.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,493,000 after acquiring an additional 264,224 shares in the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Braze from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Braze from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Braze from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

BRZE opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.07. Braze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $46.59.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 36.38%. The firm had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $64,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,508.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Braze news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $64,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,508.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 20,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 133,424 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,185.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 513,829 shares of company stock worth $22,031,629 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

