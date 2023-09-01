CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 50.0% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $52,048.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $326,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $36.90 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

