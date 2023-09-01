CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 84.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,636 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870,113 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,395,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,931,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,920 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLTR stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of -499.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.73. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $20.24.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 196,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $2,864,720.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $8,613.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 196,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $2,864,720.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $8,613.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,268,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,989,673 shares of company stock worth $55,012,649 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Bank of America boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.04.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

