CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $477,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in Xylem by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 4,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Xylem by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 20,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Xylem by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $103.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.21. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.15 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 55.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

