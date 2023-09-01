CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $143.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.12. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.21 and a twelve month high of $157.65.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

