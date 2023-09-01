CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stericycle by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,681,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,594,000 after purchasing an additional 139,456 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Stericycle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,963,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,404,000 after purchasing an additional 124,712 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Stericycle by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,507,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,191,000 after purchasing an additional 356,134 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Stericycle by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,396,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,069,000 after purchasing an additional 51,885 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,340,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,738,000 after purchasing an additional 95,921 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Stericycle Stock Performance

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.76.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $669.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.48 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

