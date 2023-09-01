CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New $9.46 Million Investment in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 144,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,460,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Academy Sports and Outdoors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 30.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of ASO stock opened at $54.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,054.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,859 shares of company stock worth $6,410,100 in the last ninety days. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.