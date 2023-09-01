CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,173 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.91.

Shares of NFLX opened at $433.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $431.14 and a 200 day moving average of $376.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.73 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,811 shares of company stock worth $46,792,773 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

