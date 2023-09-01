CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,058 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,175,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,407,000 after buying an additional 2,858,562 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,011,000 after purchasing an additional 643,711 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,698,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 946.5% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 494,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,599,000 after purchasing an additional 447,262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.39 and its 200 day moving average is $62.29. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $66.32.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

